GEN TUMWINE: Security ready to thwart terrorist threats

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine has assured pilgrims to the Uganda Martyrs Shrine, Namugongo, that their security is guaranteed despite a terror alert issued by the Police earlier.

Gen Tumwine, who visited the Catholic Martyrs Shrines this afternoon said that he was convinced that joint security forces deployed in and outside the holy places were more than ready to thwart any security threat.

His reassurance came a few hours after Deputy Police Spokesperson Polly Namaye announced an unspecified number of suspected terrorists had sneaked into the country and were targeting the June 3, martyr’s day Celebrations in Namugongo, thus putting pilgrims on high alert.

Security forces declined to reveal how the suspected terrorists entered Uganda, their country of origin or the terror group they are perhaps affiliated to. Nevertheless, pilgrims and all Ugandans have been tasked to be extra vigilant. Namaye said every person must be suspicious of any abandoned object and alert police on suspicious people and activities around them.

But Gen Tumwine said efforts were ongoing to identify the suspected terrorists before they harm unsuspecting Ugandans. He added that the joint security team set up to ensure peaceful Martyrs Day celebrations has indicated that enough security measures have been put in place to handle all criminal elements that would attempt to disrupt the event.

Gen Tumwine was accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Maj Gen Stephen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, 1st Infantry Commander Maj Gen Samuel Kawagga, Commissioner General of Prison Service Dr Johnson Byabashaija, Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (CP) Moses Kafeero and Counter-terrorism (CT) director Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Abbas Byakagaba.

*****

URN