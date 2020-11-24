Gen. Tumukunde urges Bunyoro Kingdom to denounce tribalism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde on Tuesday held talks with Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom officials.

Tumukunde was hosted by the Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga at the Kingdom palace. He tasked the institution to rally its subjects to denounce politics based on tribalism.

According to Tumukunde, the people of Bunyoro should not vote for leaders basing on tribes and ethnicity but rather vote for leaders with an appropriate agenda to lead the country and their regions.

He says politics based on tribal sentiments could cause violence and bloodshed in the country.

Tumukunde asked the Kingdom to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the people of Bunyoro and Uganda at large do not promote tribalism.

Lt. Gen Tumukunde too challenged the Kingdom to engage and negotiate with the central government on what benefits should accrue to the communities that host the oil resource.

Byakutaga applauded Tumukunde for recognizing the Kingdom saying they need leaders who respect the affairs of the Kingdom and have a love for the King and his subjects.

Byakutaga says as an institution hosting people of different ethnicity, they equally condemn tribalism saying any leader or person who promotes tribalism and sectarianism is an enemy of the Kingdom.

*****

URN