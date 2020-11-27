Gen. Tumukunde promises topPay UPDF veterans arrears

Maracha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Presidential Candidate Retired Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has promised to clear arrears of UPDF army veterans and soldiers once elected President.

Gen. Tumukunde made the promise to the residents of Maracha District on Thursday during a stopover at Maracha Town council on his campaign tour of West Nile.

He argued that as a soldier he is aware of the problems that former servicemen face.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs is yet to pay 508 Billion Shillings in pension arrears.

According to the Auditor General’s report for the year ended June 2018, the pension arrears are meant to cater for 79,084 veterans, survivors and an ex-gratia category of former soldiers.

Last year, the army started a nation-wide verification exercise of all unpaid ex-servicemen.

The exercise targeted unpaid military veterans and beneficiaries of deceased soldiers who lack necessary documents.

Henry Tumukunde has also promised to ensure prompt payment of salaries for men and women in uniform.

Tumukunde says security is an integral component of every functional state and therefore needs to be given special attention by giving them fair and timely remuneration.

Tumukunde traversed the district of Maracha, Yumbe, Terego and Koboko on the second day of his West Nile tour.

General Henry Tumukunde also asked the people of Maracha to vote out President Museveni and the NRM government because it has failed to deliver on its promises to the people.

Tumukunde says that the NRM government has lied to the people of northern Uganda specifically West Nile thus making the region lag behind in comparison to other regions of the country.

URN