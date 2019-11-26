Gen Muntu cautions ANT supporters against aggression

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Coordinator of Alliance for National Transformation Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu has cautioned party supporters against political fights, hate speech and aggression.

Muntu was speaking during a meeting with more than 100 ANT coordinators from Greater Luweero district at Pope Paul II Pastoral Centre in Luweero town on Monday. Muntu was in Luweero to train the coordinators and orient them about the Party’s direction ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He said that the current political fights are unnecessary and that supporters should refrain from engaging in squabbles that do not add value to the struggle to restore democracy and rule of law in the country. He added that opposition supporters need each other to form a common front against the National Resistance Movement-NRM, which will be dented if they fight from within.

According to Muntu, political fights taint the opposition among the voters and wondered how supporters who engage in such will react if provoked while in power.

Charles Tukamusaba, the ANT Coordinator for Luweero district welcomed the message describing it as timely while making reference to increasing tension among opposition parties and supporters. He says the fights stem from political leaders who think they are strong and should suffocate space for others.

Robert Mwesigye, the ANT coordinator for Nakaseke district says that such fights weaken opposition groups and give strength to the ruling party.

Joseph Kigongo, a party supporter in Luweero town says that differences in political ideologies shouldn’t be a source of fights but unity since all opposition parties are aiming at removing NRM Party from power.

Muntu has been traversing the Country training ANT coordinators and so far he has completed 16 out of 21 meetings planned on the regional level. He will later hold meetings in constituencies and districts in a move aimed at forming party structures ahead of 2021 general elections.

