Gen. Mbadi meets FADRC team to review progress of Operation shujaa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Wilson Mbadi together with his counter, the Chief General Staff of the Armed Forces of DR. Congo, Gen. Celestin Mbala Munsense, have held a joint meeting to discuss matters related to the defence and security of both states and review progress of the joint UPDF/FARDC Operation Shujaa.

The meeting held in the office of the Governor Ituri, also focused on the evaluation of Operation Shujaa phase 2 and deliberating of transiting into phase 3.

Mbadi applauded the efforts of both UPDF and FARDC forces aimed at developing plans and strategies to eliminate the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebels from Eastern DRC.

The Operation Shujaa spokesperson, Maj. Peter Mugisa told our reporter on Monday morning that the two principles also discussed the need for additional manpower from both UPDF and FARDC and enhancing the security of the road construction from Kasindi-Beni-Butembo.

The operation’s overall commander, Maj. General Kayanja Muhanga says the additional zonal forces will be essential in providing security for the population that is returning to their homes that have been secured from the rebels.

He says they are currently getting overstretched because in phase two of the operation, the joint forces are highly mobile as the enemy flees in different directions.

Maj. Mugisa, said the forces are combing for the ADF terrorists in areas of Musu, Masanze, Luanoli, Kilungu hill and Abia where they attacked residents last week.

He adds that UPDF is continuing to conduct civil military activities to the local population.

URN