Gen Katumba commissions rehabilitation of 31km road in Otuke

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gen. Katumba Wamala, the Works and Transport Minister has commissioned the rehabilitation of 31 kilometers of road in Okwang Town Council, Otuke District. The road, which runs from Baralegi State Lodge to Okwang Town Council through Barjobi to Agweng sub-county in Lira District is in a sorrowful state characterized by broken bridges, narrow roads, and a failed drainage system.

The scope of work includes general clearance, heavy grading, bridge building, and full graveling of the entire road section. It will be done in phases starting this financial year 203/2024 with 16 kilometers including the bridge work on Barjobi Swamp. Speaking at Okwang Town Council Headquarters during the launch on Wednesday, Gen. Wamala explained that the ministry committed to rehabilitating the road to foster development through the transportation of agricultural products.

He also hinted at the Ministry’s plan to construct the security road that passes through Teso, Lango to the Acholi subregion to help in deployment along the border.

Paul Omara, the Otuke County MP who is also the chairperson District Road Committee, hailed the government’s move to rehabilitate the road saying most roads in Otuke are in a sorry state. He was, however, quick to note that the district will begin working on 24 roads using the additional sh1 billion given by the government to all the districts for road work.

Engineer Bosco Lipi, the Northern Regional Force Account Manager at the Ministry urged community members along the road to offer land, especially for creating drainage channels although they won’t be compensated for it.

Dickens Okello, the chairperson LC III of Okwang Town Council and a frequent user of the road described it as a “death trap” that has denied residents of Okwang and neighboring districts so many developments.

The politician wants the ministry to also consider rehabilitating connecting community roads to help residents access Okwang market and other markets in other districts surrounding Otuke.

URN