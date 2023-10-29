Gen Edward Katumba Wamala awarded Honorary Doctorate by Nkumba University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, received a prestigious honour at Nkumba University. He was bestowed with an honorary doctorate, the Doctor of Letters, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the community.

The conferral of this distinguished accolade took place during Nkumba University’s 25th graduation ceremony held at its main campus in Wakiso district on a Thursday. As part of this event, General Wamala was presented to the chancellor for the formal conferment of the Doctor of Letters degree, acknowledging his significant impact on the university.

This honorary degree allows Gen Katumba Wamala to use the title “Dr.” before his name, a privilege he expressed deep appreciation for during the award presentation.

He remarked, “I am truly honoured to receive this award and deeply appreciate the recognition and the faith the university has shown in my work and contributions,”

The recommendation for this esteemed recognition came from the university senate during its 107th sitting this month, proposing Gen Katumba’s name for the Doctor of Letters award. With this honour, he will enjoy all the rights and privileges reserved for Nkumba University graduates.