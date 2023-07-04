Gators Swim Club retains National Championships

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Gators Swim Club retained the 8th Uganda Swimming Federation National Swimming Championships on Sunday at Kampala Parents School in Naguru.

The Ntinda based swimming club swept the Men’s and Women’s overall prize with 3,132 and 2,110 points respectively and won the overall team prize award with a total haul of 2,110 points, Aquatic Swimming Academy was runner up with 1,184 points with Altona and Dolphins Swim Club finishing with 1,016 and 872 respectively while Jaguar Swim Club got 728 to complete the top five.

“It feels great winning this championships for a second time. We put in alot of training and hardwork and I must thank all my swimmers and parents for all there efforts,” Muzafaru Muwanguzi, Gators Head Coach said. “We were under alot of pressure and we knew it wouldn’t be easy winning this championships.”

A total of 19 clubs took part in this 3 day swimming competition that started on June 30-July 2.

This Uganda Swimming Federation event is the biggest swimming event on the calendar and it attracts the finest and the future of the sport. A total of 610 swimmers took part.

The USF awarded certificates to their event partners that included DStv, Umeme, Green Hill Academy, Kampala Parents School, Aquafina, Airtel Uganda.

Selected winners

13-14 Men

1-Heer Usadadiya Gators SC 20 points

2-Isaiah Kuc Silverfin 20 points

3-Ethan Ssengooba Gators 10

15-16 Women

1-Karimah Katemba Aquatic Swimming Academy 40 pts

2-Charlotte Sanford, Sailfish 32

3-Deshpande Khyati Gators 6

15-16 Men

1-Pendo Kaumi Dolphins SC 33

2-Akram Lubega Aquatic 15

3-Ian Aziku Dolphins 14

17-over Women

1-Kirabo Namutebi Gators SC 38

2-Swagiah Mubiru Gators SC 24

3-Esther Atto Silverfin 3

17 over Men

1-Raphael Sine Gators SC 27

2-Tendo Kaumi Dolphins SC 21

3-Steve Magera Gators SC 11