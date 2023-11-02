Gaita takes charge at Stanbic Bank Entebbe Open

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On a day when only 5 professional golfers could produce under par scores, Rodel Taddeo Gaita’s 67 spurred him to the top of the leaderboard at the end of day two at the ongoing Stanbic Bank Entebbe Open.
Gaita, sunk 5 birdies on holes 2, 4, 6, 15 and 18 to end the day’s round with a score of 4 under par 67 and top of the leaderboard with 136 strokes – half way the Professional compeition at the at the par 71, Entebbe Club.
The day’s best score came from Grace Kasango, a sparkling 66 that pushed him into contention as he is tied for 2nd at -3 after 36 holes.
Day 1 leader Herman “Deco” Mutebi, collapsed after returning 76, and is now tied for 8th position. He however is one of only 21 players who made the cut, with the likes of Nelson Mudanyi from Kenya failing to make it. Only three Zimbabweans, a Kenyan and Malawian made the cut.
A total of 42 professionals from Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Uganda are taking part in this tournament that has a prize fund of sh36 million. The organiser have also placed a Toyota Fortuna, for an ace on hole 10.
Friday, the Gross players get into action with the subsidiary starting on Saturday, according to a press brief from the organisers.
|POS
|NAME
|COUNTRY
|R1
|R2
|GROSS
|TTP
|1
|RODELL GAITA
|UGANDA
|69
|67
|136
|-6
|T2
|ABRAHAM AINAMANI
|UGANDA
|68
|71
|139
|-3
|T2
|VINCENT BYAMUKAMA
|UGANDA
|68
|71
|139
|-3
|T2
|GRACE KASANGO
|UGANDA
|73
|66
|139
|-3
|T5
|DENIS ANGUYO
|UGANDA
|70
|71
|141
|-1
|T5
|PHILLIP KASOZI
|UGANDA
|70
|71
|141
|-1
|7
|ADOLF MUHUMUZA
|UGANDA
|75
|67
|142
|0
|T8
|HERMAN DECO MUTEBI
|UGANDA
|67
|76
|143
|+ 1
|T8
|CANARY KABISE
|UGANDA
|69
|74
|143
|+ 1
|T8
|JAMES KOTO
|UGANDA
|69
|74
|143
|+ 1
|T11
|RONALD OTILE
|UGANDA
|71
|73
|144
|+ 2
|T11
|LIBERTY GUMISA
|ZIMBABWE
|70
|74
|144
|+ 2
|T11
|MARVIN KIBIRIGE
|UGANDA
|69
|75
|144
|+ 2
|T11
|VISITOR MAPWANYA
|ZIMBABWE
|72
|72
|144
|+ 2
|T11
|SILVER OPIO
|UGANDA
|71
|73
|144
|+ 2
|T16
|SAMUEL KATO
|UGANDA
|72
|73
|145
|+ 3
|T16
|JUSTUS MADOYA
|KENYA
|74
|71
|145
|+ 3
|18
|DAVIS KATO
|UGANDA
|79
|67
|146
|+ 4
|T19
|PAUL ADAMS
|MALAWI
|75
|72
|147
|+ 5
|T19
|SAID MAWA
|UGANDA
|76
|71
|147
|+ 5
|T19
|MORTON KOMBAI
|ZIMBABWE
|79
|68
|147
|+ 5
|CUT
|MC
|DAVID KAMULINDWA
|UGANDA
|77
|71
|148
|+ 6
|MC
|ASHRAF BAGALANA
|UGANDA
|75
|73
|148
|+ 6
|MC
|RICHARD BAGUMA
|UGANDA
|73
|76
|149
|+ 7
|MC
|MACKIE NASSER
|UGANDA
|75
|75
|150
|+ 8
|MC
|HUSSEIN BAGALANA
|UGANDA
|74
|76
|150
|+ 8
|MC
|BRIAN TOOLIT
|UGANDA
|75
|75
|150
|+ 8
|MC
|NELSON MUDANYI
|KENYA
|73
|78
|151
|+ 9
|MC
|EMMA OGWANG
|UGANDA
|76
|76
|152
|+ 10
|MC
|BULHAN MATOVU
|UGANDA
|72
|80
|152
|+ 10
|MC
|ABDHALLAH SANZAGALA
|TANZANIA
|76
|76
|152
|+ 10
|MC
|RONALD BUKENYA
|UGANDA
|77
|75
|152
|+ 10
|MC
|ANDREW CHELOGOI
|KENYA
|80
|73
|153
|+ 11
|MC
|JOSEPH MAWEJJE
|UGANDA
|77
|76
|153
|+ 11
|MC
|IRENE NAKALEMBE
|UGANDA
|77
|77
|154
|+ 12
|POS
|NAME
|COUNTRY
|R1
|R2
|GROSS
|TTP
|MC
|KEVIN MABELE
|KENYA
|79
|75
|154
|+ 12
|MC
|HERMAN MUTAAWE
|UGANDA
|77
|77
|154
|+ 12
|MC
|HENRY LUJJA
|UGANDA
|79
|77
|156
|+ 14
|MC
|HAPPY ROBERT
|UGANDA
|77
|79
|156
|+ 14
|MC
|BORNIFACE SIMWA
|KENYA
|82
|77
|159
|+ 17
|MC
|BECCA MWANJA
|UGANDA
|80
|80
|160
|+ 18
|MC
|STEPHEN KASAIJA
|UGANDA
|87
|83
|170
|+ 28