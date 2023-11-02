Gaita takes charge at Stanbic Bank Entebbe Open

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On a day when only 5 professional golfers could produce under par scores, Rodel Taddeo Gaita’s 67 spurred him to the top of the leaderboard at the end of day two at the ongoing Stanbic Bank Entebbe Open.

Gaita, sunk 5 birdies on holes 2, 4, 6, 15 and 18 to end the day’s round with a score of 4 under par 67 and top of the leaderboard with 136 strokes – half way the Professional compeition at the at the par 71, Entebbe Club.

The day’s best score came from Grace Kasango, a sparkling 66 that pushed him into contention as he is tied for 2nd at -3 after 36 holes.

Day 1 leader Herman “Deco” Mutebi, collapsed after returning 76, and is now tied for 8th position. He however is one of only 21 players who made the cut, with the likes of Nelson Mudanyi from Kenya failing to make it. Only three Zimbabweans, a Kenyan and Malawian made the cut.

A total of 42 professionals from Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Uganda are taking part in this tournament that has a prize fund of sh36 million. The organiser have also placed a Toyota Fortuna, for an ace on hole 10.

Friday, the Gross players get into action with the subsidiary starting on Saturday, according to a press brief from the organisers.

POS NAME COUNTRY R1 R2 GROSS TTP 1 RODELL GAITA UGANDA 69 67 136 -6 T2 ABRAHAM AINAMANI UGANDA 68 71 139 -3 T2 VINCENT BYAMUKAMA UGANDA 68 71 139 -3 T2 GRACE KASANGO UGANDA 73 66 139 -3 T5 DENIS ANGUYO UGANDA 70 71 141 -1 T5 PHILLIP KASOZI UGANDA 70 71 141 -1 7 ADOLF MUHUMUZA UGANDA 75 67 142 0 T8 HERMAN DECO MUTEBI UGANDA 67 76 143 + 1 T8 CANARY KABISE UGANDA 69 74 143 + 1 T8 JAMES KOTO UGANDA 69 74 143 + 1 T11 RONALD OTILE UGANDA 71 73 144 + 2 T11 LIBERTY GUMISA ZIMBABWE 70 74 144 + 2 T11 MARVIN KIBIRIGE UGANDA 69 75 144 + 2 T11 VISITOR MAPWANYA ZIMBABWE 72 72 144 + 2 T11 SILVER OPIO UGANDA 71 73 144 + 2 T16 SAMUEL KATO UGANDA 72 73 145 + 3 T16 JUSTUS MADOYA KENYA 74 71 145 + 3 18 DAVIS KATO UGANDA 79 67 146 + 4 T19 PAUL ADAMS MALAWI 75 72 147 + 5 T19 SAID MAWA UGANDA 76 71 147 + 5 T19 MORTON KOMBAI ZIMBABWE 79 68 147 + 5 CUT MC DAVID KAMULINDWA UGANDA 77 71 148 + 6 MC ASHRAF BAGALANA UGANDA 75 73 148 + 6 MC RICHARD BAGUMA UGANDA 73 76 149 + 7 MC MACKIE NASSER UGANDA 75 75 150 + 8 MC HUSSEIN BAGALANA UGANDA 74 76 150 + 8 MC BRIAN TOOLIT UGANDA 75 75 150 + 8 MC NELSON MUDANYI KENYA 73 78 151 + 9 MC EMMA OGWANG UGANDA 76 76 152 + 10 MC BULHAN MATOVU UGANDA 72 80 152 + 10 MC ABDHALLAH SANZAGALA TANZANIA 76 76 152 + 10 MC RONALD BUKENYA UGANDA 77 75 152 + 10 MC ANDREW CHELOGOI KENYA 80 73 153 + 11 MC JOSEPH MAWEJJE UGANDA 77 76 153 + 11 MC IRENE NAKALEMBE UGANDA 77 77 154 + 12

POS NAME COUNTRY R1 R2 GROSS TTP MC KEVIN MABELE KENYA 79 75 154 + 12 MC HERMAN MUTAAWE UGANDA 77 77 154 + 12 MC HENRY LUJJA UGANDA 79 77 156 + 14 MC HAPPY ROBERT UGANDA 77 79 156 + 14 MC BORNIFACE SIMWA KENYA 82 77 159 + 17 MC BECCA MWANJA UGANDA 80 80 160 + 18 MC STEPHEN KASAIJA UGANDA 87 83 170 + 28