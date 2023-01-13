Gabonese President meets Chinese FM on stronger bilateral ties

Libreville, Gabon | Xinhua | Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Thursday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Libreville, the Gabonese capital.

Qin conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s warm greetings to the Gabonese president, noting that the China-Gabon relations, which were jointly forged by leaders of older generations of the two countries, have withstood the test of time and remained rock solid.

China and Gabon firmly support each other on issues concerning the core interests and major concerns of the two countries, safeguard the basic norms governing international relations, and uphold international fairness and justice, highlighted Qin.

The Chinese side stands ready to work with Gabon to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate mutual strategic trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation and elevate China-Gabon comprehensive cooperative partnership to a higher level, Qin said.

Qin also explained the essential requirements and characteristics of Chinese modernization, stressing that China will continue to support Gabon in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, enhancing the sharing of governance experience and synergizing development strategies, jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative with high quality, and helping Gabon advance the Strategic Plan for an Emerging Gabon to realize win-win cooperation and common development for the two countries.

The Gabonese president asked Qin to convey his cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping, while thanking China for its all-round and firm support of Gabon’s socioeconomic development.

The Gabon-China friendship has emerged stronger as the two countries promote common development and safeguard common interests, said the Gabonese president.

Gabon highly agrees with China’s development philosophy, and looks forward to deepening cooperation with China, to create more benefits for the people of both countries, he said, commending China for speaking up for justice in the international arena and shouldering responsibilities as a major country.

Gabon has always been a reliable friend of China, and is willing to deepen coordination with China, in order to jointly defend the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and enhance Africa’s voice in global governance, he said.

During his visit, Qin also held talks with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa-Adamo. The two sides agreed to continue mutual support, tap potentials and achieve more highlights in their cooperation.