Fungaroo back to reclaim Obongi Parliamentary seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Party (FDC) Vice President for northern Uganda and former MP Obongi has declared interest in reclaiming the Obongi Parliamentary Seat in the 2026 general elections.

Kaps Hassan Fungaroo is currently the acting president of the FDC party after Engineer Patrick Oboi handed over the presidency a month ago to allow him to traverse the country in a bid for re-election.

Fungaroo, a die-hard FDC member, served the people of Obongi for three terms on the FDC ticket but lost the position in the 2021 general elections to Dr. George Boka, who took up the seat on the NRM ticket. However, on Tuesday, Fungaroo told URN that his decision to come back to Obongi and contest again emanates from the outcry of the people following the breakdown of services, increased corruption and land grabbing by powerful individuals, and the need to revive the glory of Obongi as a tourist district.

Fungaroo added that the FDC remains committed to ensuring that the demands of the citizens in Uganda as a whole are given priority by the government.

Citing the current poverty index of West Nile as the second poorest after Karamoja, Fungaroo also challenged leaders and people of West Nile to put West Nile socio-economic and political agenda at the forefront, adding that the region should demand its due share of the national cake from the government.

As the 2026 general elections draw closer, leaders and people of West Nile have identified roads, cross-border security and business, health and education, and the establishment of industries in West Nile as key issues that the government should address.

