Funeral service vans cautioned against using sirens

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Funeral service vehicles have been cautioned against using sirens and roof lights while on the road, because they legally do not have a right of way, for which sirens would be sought. The traffic police directorate cautions that those who continue abusing sirens will have the vehicles impounded.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Charles Ssebambulidde, one of the immediate past traffic operations directors and now traffic directorate spokesperson, says that they have observed a growing number of funeral service vehicles with sirens which are causing confusion on roads.

Ssebambulidde said much as traffic police recognize the vital role played by funeral cars in giving decent transportation to the dead, the service is not an emergency, and as such, does not allow them a right of way. The Traffic and Road Safety Act gives right of way to cars categorized as emergency vehicles that include those used by the forces, ambulances, motor vehicles of armed forces and others that may be chosen by the minister by statutory order.

Police said all cars attached to funeral homes have been given a grace period, not exceeding this month, to voluntarily uninstall the sirens. After the grace period, Ssebambulidde says traffic personnel will impound all vehicles including private cars that illegally use sirens on the roads.

“Yes, we honor the dead and transport them decently, but transportation of a dead person is not an emergency. An emergency is all about saving life. They don’t have right of way and drivers at all times must drive within the rules and regulations of traffic,” Ssebambulidde said.

The people who have right of way in Uganda include Head of State convoy, the Vice President, the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and Prime Minister of the country. Other categories of people such as ministers, cultural leaders can only have right of way through writing to the ministers of internal affairs, works and transport or Inspector General of Police explaining reasons why they need lead cars.

But Ssebambulidde says many Ugandans have abused the right of way by installing all sorts of sirens and roof lights on their private cars and funeral vans thus inconveniencing other road users. Police say a crackdown on cars with illegal sirens that started early this year has seen more than 100 vehicles impounded and owners forced to uninstall them.

Police have also expressed concern that people abusing the right of way have forced the public to ignore the sirens, even for emergency vehicles.

URN