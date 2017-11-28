FULL SPEECH: Uhuru Kenyatta takes oath of office

President Kenyatta calls for unity, optimism as he takes oath of office

Nairobi, Kenya | PSCU | President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday took his oath of office amid thunderous cheers from thousands of Kenyans and foreign dignitaries who gathered at the Kasarani Sports Complex to witness the landmark event.

Kenyatta swore by the same bible that was used by founding President Jomo Kenyatta when Kenya attained independence.

The President, who took the oath office together with his deputy William Ruto, received a 21 gun salute from the Kenya Defence Forces as more than 60,000 people attending the event cheered.

He first took the oath of allegiance before taking the oath of due execution of the function of the office of the President.

After taking the oaths, which was presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga and administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi, the President appended his signature on the two documents together with the certificate of inauguration.

The President’s swearing in was followed by that of the Deputy President who was greeted with chants of “2022” by the cheering Kenyans.

After the official swearing in ceremony, President Kenyatta read a speech whose theme was unity and optimism. The speech also included the President’s vision for the next five years. (full speech below)

The ceremony was attended by Heads of State including the President of Zambia Edgar Lungu, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Somalia Predient Mohamed abdullahi Farmajo, the President of Namibia Hage Geingob, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, South Sudan President Salva Kiir, the President of Botswana Seretse Khama, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelle and South Sudan President Salva kiir.

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu is also among the Heads of State who jetted into the country to celebrate the President’s swearing in for his final term in office.

Other dignitaries included the Prime Minister of Togo Mamadi Youla, Gaston Sindimwo, First Vice President of Burundi, Swaziland Prime Minister Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini, Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo, Tanzania Vice President Salma Hassan, former Zambia President Rubia Banda, former Nigerian President Thabo Mbeki.

Others were Pierre Buyoya, the African Union High Representative for Mali and Amina Toure, the former Prime Minister of Senegal.

Speech by Uhuru Kenyatta Nov 28 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd