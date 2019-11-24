Full results from MTN Uganda marathon 2019

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan runners won the 42kms, 21kms and 10kms races as hundreds of runners turned up Sunday morning to participate in the MTN Kampala marathon focused on fundraising to improve maternal health in the country.

This is a wrap up of the marathons that the organisation has run in different regions this year.

The 42kms race was won by Phillip Kiplimo with 02:13:56 on the clock. Nyakisi Adero won over the female side in the 42kms. Kenyans participated in the race but were all beaten to the prize.

Denis Cherotich won the men side for 10kms while Sauline Chelangat won the females race. Each received a Shs 1.5m prize.

On the 21kms, Jacob Kiplimo and Juliet Chekwei took the race, with each receiving Shs 4.5m

Wim Vanhelleputte, the MTN Uganda, CEO said he hoped this was a chance reduce an estimated 336 deaths per 100,000 live births in Uganda.

Dr Ruth Aceng, the minister of health and the chief guest who flagged off the marathoners, said hailed the support and said “no mother should die while giving life to a child.”

For most people, the marathon was an avenue for having fun. As soon as they were flag off, a host of them were seen taking selfies to post on social media for their friends.

For most companies that sponsored the marathon, the sheer numbers of the people that turned up gives them a pie on brand recognition. Huawei, a Chinese phone maker and the main sponsor, gave up tens of awards like t-shirts, power banks and phones.

The company has not announced the amount of money that had been collected.

******

Top results in the 42.2km MTN Marathon in Kampala on Sunday. Over sh123million is to be given away as cash prizes for the winners in all categories.

Proceeds from the marathon will be used to complement efforts by the Ministry of Health to improve maternal health in Uganda.

Prize winners Men – 42.2km

1. Phillip Kiplimo 02:13:56

2.Fres Musobo 02:15:23

3.Anthony Ayeko 02:15:23

4.Soyekwo Kibet 02:16:17

5.Francis Musani 02:18:03

6.Daniel Rotich 02:18:38

7.Patrick Kiptalah 02:20:29

8.Habte Guta Bira 02:20:49

9.Alfred kiptoyek 2:20:55

10.Allan Andiema 02:52:21

Prize winners Women – 42.2KM

1.Nyakisi Adero 02:41:11

2.Vanis Chemutai 02:45:42

3.Kadist Fiseha Tedla 02:47:01

4.Lydia Wafula 02:49:08

5.Priscilla Chelangat 02:49:45

6.Migada Caroline 02:50:55

7.Omari Doris 02:52:59

8.Rotich Lydia Chepteling 02:54:15

9.Debesay Yohannes Hibret 02:55:43

10.Eileen Jepngetich Korir 02:57:10

Half marathon women -21.1KM

1.Juliet Chekwel 01:13:08

2.Doreen Chemutai 01:13:09

3.Dorcus Ajok 01:14:13

4.Doreen Chesang 01:14:21

5.Annet Chelangat 01:14:23

Half marathon men – 21.1KM

1.Jacob Kiplimo 01:01:53

2.Felix Chemonges 01:02:57

3.Kibet Titus 01:03:21

4.Moses Kibet 01:03:37

5.Isaac Kibet 01:04:34

Men’s 10KM race

1.Denis Cherotich 00.29.59

2.Bushenbich Mande 00.30.05

3.Phillip Kibyeko 00.30.12

4.Kwemoi Salim 00.30.14

5.Ezekiel Mutai 00.30.15

Tweets by mtnug