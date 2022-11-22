Full list of World Cup matches that UBC TV will broadcast

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | UBC TV Uganda has released the list of 28 of 64 Qatar World Cup 2022 matches that they will telecast live.

The national broadcaster will relay eight matches on each of match day 1, 2 and 3; half the matches of the Round of 16 and quartefinals; and most importantly, will have all the semifinal matches and the final.

In the group stages, they will show all three of Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana’s matches.

UBC has so far relayed three matches. They had the the opening match Qatar vs Ecuador, yesterday’s Senegal vs Netherlands game and today’s Australia versus World champions France match.

Earlier, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for ICT and National Guidance announced how UBC had secured rights for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to be played from 20 November to 18 December 2022.

In an exclusive interview with URN, William Odochi, the UBC Marketing manager added while they have secured rights to broadcast some of the games, their rights only allow them to broadcast 28 games out of the 64 games that will be played throughout the entire tournament.

“The number of games that have been given under the free-to-air business structure is twenty-eight games. We are basically running what has been given to us”, he said.

According to Min .Dr Chris Baryomunsi Government has so far released sh.1.56 billion to facilitate this year's World Cup coverage by UBC.#UBCUpdates#UBCWorldCup22 pic.twitter.com/7xkKXkRDDI — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) November 11, 2022

Asked how much it will cost them to secure the rights, Odochi said they have used nearly 1.6 billion. “The government released 1.56 billion towards these games, which covers the rights, administrative costs, that’s the money the government released for this”, he said.

Asked whether they were contacted in the selection of matches they are going to broadcast, Odochi said the organizers selected the games. “All games have been selected for us, there is no way you can decide which games you want to watch depending on the amount of money we paid,” he said.