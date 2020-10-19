FUFA trains football agents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA has embarked on training football agents alias intermediaries so as to improve professionalism in Uganda’s football.

According to FUFA, an intermediary is any person or legal persons (e.g. company, business) who, for a fee or free of charge, is engaged by a Club (being any club that is registered or affiliated with FUFA/FIFA, one of its member federations or an association affiliated to one of its members federations) and/or Player in a “Transaction”.

FUFA’s Competitions Director, says the Federation aims at easing the burden on players to negotiate their contracts and allow them to concentrate on the game.

According to Nalule, the organised the first training for the agents and registration is ongoing for the second training. Each participant is expected to pay Shillings 250,000 for the training.

Nalule says that they are interested in equipping the intermediaries with the basic knowledge that match international standards.

Prior to the training organised by FUFA, the Intermediaries would sit examinations conducted by the Federation of International Football Association.

According to Nalule, there are eight registered intermediaries in Uganda. They include Ella Herbert Angura, Anthony Akera, Geoffrey Kayemba Solo, Conard Ndaula Mulindwa, Tushar Ruparelia, Alex

Ndiwalana, Jonathan Tibatiina and Conrad Bwambale.

URN