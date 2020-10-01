FUFA to pay for COVID-19 testing fees for big league playoff teams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has made it clear that it will cater for the COVID-19 testing fees for the four teams that will play in the FUFA Big League playoffs.

The Playoffs will determine which one team that will qualify to play in the 2020/2021 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

After FUFA officially confirmed the playoffs for the FUFA big league, several teams started asking questions on who will cater for the testing costs.

The four teams that will take part in the playoffs include; Ndejje University FC, Kataka FC, Kitara FC and Kiboga Young FC to decide who will join new entrants Malaba Youth Development Association FC (MYDA) and UPDF FC.

Decolas Kiiza, the FUFA deputy Chief Executive Officer in-charge of Football however told Uganda Radio Network – URN that the Federation is going to help out the four teams and test the players before they enter camp to play the Playoffs.

“When we do the testing, FUFA will meet the expenses, so for these playoffs, we are already in negotiations with the ministry of health of how we should be undertaking tests,” said Kiiza.

He also Kizza also revealed that the Federation will meet the expenses for the four days the teams will be in camp at FUFA technical Center in Njeru.

Fufa has not yet come out with the dates of the playoff as they are still engaging government on the modalities since sports has been on a lockdown since March due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kiiza also made it clear that the Federation will test national team players for COVID-19 this week before they fly to Dubai for nine days of camping. The team will be preparing for two games against South Sudan in the Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

bthat told URN that this weekend, FUFA is going to test players that are summoned by the National team and other officials to fly to Dubai for Cranes Camp where the team will gather for the forthcoming fixture against South Sudan.

