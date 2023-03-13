FUFA to cancel games once match fixing is detected

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has resolved to cancel football matches that will have been confirmed to have been fixed, regardless of whether they are ongoing or due to commence. According to the Federation, this is one of the new measures to combat the growing vice of match-fixing in Uganda Football.

Denis Lukambi, the FUFA legal manager Lukambi announced the decision during their weekly press briefing at the FUFA Complex in Mengo Monday. He explained that once FUFA gets information on any fixed matches, it will take swift action to halt the game and fix those already played for replay.

Furthermore, Lukambi stated that any football club found to have participated in match-fixing will either face relegation or be prohibited from identifying as a football club.

To achieve this, Lukambi said that FUFA has already formed a collaboration with Sportrada, a sports technology company to aid the Federation in gathering and examining football data for the top-tier Uganda Premier League and other active leagues in Uganda. Lukambi said that the firm will be vigilantly monitoring the domestic league matches on a daily basis and unearth any instances of match manipulation.

FUFA President, Moses Magogo said that in sportrada, FUFA has acquired what it takes to differentiate between match-fixing and poor officiation because many would relate the two cases.

Magogo further said that the sports bill, which awaits the assent of President Museveni will provide additional support in fighting match-fixing. For instance, the bill provides that if any person is convicted of match-fixing, they could pay a fine not exceeding Shs1.44m or face jail for up to three years or both (fine and jail).

The new strategies come at a time when the match manipulation agony that has for long defined Uganda’s football industry is returning to its peak. Oftentimes, club officials, coaches, referees, and players have been accused of taking part in match-fixing.

The latest incident involved referee John Bosco Kalibbala who was banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 15 years after being found guilty of manipulating results for at least two Uganda Premier league games.

But that was a continuation of what had started earlier. In March 2022, FUFA banned former Police FC Marketing and Sales Manager, Abraham Luzzi, local football coach James Kaweesa, and sports journalist, David Isabirye from taking part in football activities at the National and International levels over match-fixing.

In April 2021, the former Uganda Premier League side, Kyetume FC indefinitely suspended three players including the goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, defender Julius Ntambi, and team captain Mustafa Mujjuzi, over allegations of match-fixing after the team lost to Kitara FC.

In December 2021, the former Nyamityobora FC patron Ali Sekatawa resigned amid allegations of match-fixing and sports betting. In his resignation letter, Sekatawa said that match-fixing and sports betting had marred football in Uganda including top leagues.

