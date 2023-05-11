FUFA suspends KCCA interim coach Mayanja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA FC’s interim Head Coach, Jackson Mayanja, has been suspended for two games by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Competitions Disciplinary Panel.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Jackson Mayanja for two StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches effective immediately and fined him UGX 1,000,000 following a breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules. Subject to the suspension, Mr. Mayanja Jackson shall remain ineligible until the fine is fully paid,” reads a statement from FUFA.

Mayanja’s trouble started from his criticism against referee Ssali Mashood during a post-match press conference after KCCA FC’s away loss to Vipers SC on Friday. The ex-international criticized the referee for unfair refereeing. The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has also suspended KCCA FC player Kankonde Tshisungu for six league matches.

Tshisungu earned himself a red card during the Vipers SC game for punching Ssali. This means he will miss eight matches in total. The panel has also fined Tshisungu UGX 1,000,000 and he will remain ineligible until the fine is paid in full. The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has also given an additional two-match suspension to Ibrahim Mugisha for breaching Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules, in addition to the suspension given by the match official.

KCCA FC, which was once six points clear at the top of the table, is currently tied at 45 points with their rivals Vipers, sitting third on the table. SC Villa is leading the table with 46 points. The suspensions of Mayanja and Tshisungu are a significant setback for KCCA FC’s chances of winning the 2023 silverware. Mayanja will miss four games.

URN