FUFA suspends Express FC league matches after assault on referee

Bombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda’s Football Associations (Fufa) has suspended all Uganda Premier League fixtures involving Express FC after its fans allegedly assaulted referee Fahad Sekayuba.

Kayuba was allegedly attacked after he officiated a league match between Express and UPDF on a Friday evening at the Bombo military barracks. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Reports indicate that, on his way back to Kampala, Express supporters who were dissatisfied with the result and the officiating attacked Sekayuba.

He was swiftly rushed to a clinic in Matugga for first aid, where he was found to be bleeding profusely before he was transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further medical attention.

While Fufa president Moses Magogo took to X (formerly Twitter) to castigate the alleged acts by Express fans and vowed to support authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice, it was not enough to convince referees who later vowed to boycott all Express games.

In a statement signed by CEO, Godfrey Kimbugwe, the Uganda Football Referees Association (Ufra) said the incident where referee Sekayuba was assaulted is not an isolated case, there are other cases and therefore resolved to boycott Express games until action is taken.

“These incidents have not only been shown during this Express FC incident but also during the Gaddafi FC game where the match assessor was assaulted which act is of great indiscipline and disrespectful towards members of the refereeing fraternity. The purpose of this letter is to inform you that Ufra has decided to withdraw all match officials from officiating football matches involving Express FC until the culprits are brought to justice,” reads part of the statement

Now, in a statement signed by the FUFA deputy CEO Decolas Kiiza, Fufa concurred with the referees and resolved to suspend all fixtures involving Express with immediate effect until an amicable solution is found.

“Express shall be required to cooperate with investigations by Fufa and the authorities in order to identify the culprits in the shortest time possible. It is in the best interest of football that such culprits are brought to book,” reads part of the statement.

Express FC has in the meantime released a statement distancing itself from the alleged attack on referee Sekayuba and pledged full cooperation with Fufa to identify the individuals responsible.

“Express is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment to fans, players, and officials and violence has no place in football. The club sympathizes with Fahad Sekayuba and wishes him a quick recovery,” reads part of the club statement.

“The club is willing to work closely with Fufa and the police to investigate this incident and bring perpetrators to justice if called upon. We continue to seek any information that would assist us in identifying the individuals involved,” the statement further reads.

