FUFA submits AFCON 2027 co-host bid to parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has finalized the bidding paperwork to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

Uganda, Tanzania, and neighboring Kenya have put up a joint bid before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the 2027 AFCON.

The trio will tussle it out with three other bidders that include; Algeria, Botswana, and Egypt.

The Chairperson of the Bidding Committee, Justus Mugisha, also First FUFA Vice President submitted the copy of the bids document to the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among on Friday.

Mugisha told journalists that they have generated what he described as ‘winning proposal’ under the guidance of technocrats in the Ministry of Education and Sports in Kenya and Tanzania respectively.

House Speaker, Anita Among rallied Ugandans to support FUFA in its bid to co-host the 2027 AFCON, noting that sports will aid the country to boost its economy, identify, nurture, and develop the talents of the young people as well as promote the East Africa Community integration agenda.

The Confederation of African Football, the administrative and football controlling body has tentatively slated 1 June, and 15 July 2023 to inspect Uganda’s infrastructural readiness as lack of standard stadia has been identified as a major concern for the country.

For any Nation to host the AFCON, it must have six standard stadia but in case of a joint bid, which Uganda opted for alongside Kenya and Tanzania, each of the countries is required to have at least three.

FUFA has officially handed over the East Africa PAMOJA AFCON 2027 bid to the @Parliament_Ug through the Speaker Rt Hon @AnitahAmong.

1st Vice President (VP) Justus Mugisha led the team in company of 2nd VP Darius Mugoye, Excom member Ronnie Kalema, Dep. CEO Decolas Kiiza



URN