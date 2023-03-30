FUFA sacks all national football coaches except Micho

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has sacked all head coaches of its national teams except the senior team, The Cranes.

“All positions of the ten Football National Teams are vacant with the exception of the Uganda Cranes positions. For the Senior National team, assessment will be done after the AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign,” said Moses Magogo, President of FUFA, at a press briefing at the FUFA Complex today.

There have been calls in the media for coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic to be relieved of his job because Cranes have struggled in their Nations Cup 2023 qualifying group, but FUFA said they cannot make decisions out of emotion. Micho’s side, under a lot of pressure, secured some breathing space by snatching a 1-0 win away in Tanzania on Tuesday.

“The team may not be registering good results in the eyes of very many people, including myself and other well-intentioned Ugandans but we cannot be making critical decisions based on emotions,” said a defiant Mogogo.

“We will analyse the perfomance of the technical team after the AFCON2023.”

National teams coaching positions are now vacant for the Kobs (Boys U23), Men’s U20 (Hippos), U17 (Cubs), U15 (Rhinos) – Women’s Team (Crested Cranes), U20 (Queen Cranes), U17 (Teen Cranes) – Men’s Beach Soccer and Futsal team.

On the form of the players, Magogo insisted the the current Cranes squad is in transition. “We have heard voices calling for us to retire some players who may still have more to offer. We are in the middle of a transition, which is normal even in the most organised clubs and teams. Let us be patient with these players and introduce the youngsters gradually.”

Micho was reappointed coach in 2021 on a three year-contract to restore the Cranes to their former glory. His return was seen as a beacon of hope, as the national team had failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

His previous success saw him breaking the 39-year-old AFCON qualification jinx and leading the Cranes to the 2017 tournament. But his return has not generated the desired outcome as the Cranes have struggled to make a significant impact in the ongoing AFCON qualification tournament where they have registered only one win in four games and garnered four points.

At today’s pressor, FUFA went ahead to announce a restructuring of the roles of the national team coaches. The national teams are now divided into four categories.

First, is the Uganda Cranes and Uganda U23 (The Kobs). Second group are the junior teams Hippos, Cubs, Rhinos; Third are the women national teams Crested Cranes, Queen Cranes and Teen Cranes and finally the other two national teams – Sand Cranes and Nile Cranes

Cranes Head Coach, assistant coach, goalkeeping coach and fitness trainer will now all be full-time employees. The Assistant Coach will also double as the head coach of the U23 National Team (The Kobs).

The Cranes goalkeeping coach will now head the goalkeeping department across all the national teams. The fitness trainer for the senior national team will also head the docket across all teams.

In the women’s game, the head coach of the Crested Cranes will be assisted by coaches of the U20 (Queen Cranes) and U17 (Teen Cranes).

The FUFA President indicated these decisions were taken at the 28th Executive Committee meeting held on 18th March 2023. The President was flanked at today’s press briefing by FUFA 1st Vice President Justus Mugisha, FUFA 2nd Vice President Darius Mugoye and FUFA CEO Edgar Watson.

Magogo confirmed that the 99th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly will be held in Moroto District. First day of the assembly will focus on the game of football itself, and second day will turn to football business and governance issues.

FUFA also announced that Uganda will host the CECAFA U15 Boys Championship this year. Since the inaugural edition in 2019, the tournament has not been held again.

AFCON 2023 QUALIFYING Group F Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 Algeria (Q) 4 4 0 0 7 1 +6 12 Final tournament 2 Tanzania 4 1 1 2 2 4 −2 4 3 Uganda 4 1 1 2 2 4 −2 4 4 Niger 4 0 2 2 3 5 −2 2 *****

RELATED STORIES

https://www.independent.co.ug/afcon-mato-gives-uganda-stunning-late-winner-in-tanzania/