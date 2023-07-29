FUFA Drum: Tooro province fined UGX1M over sponsorship breach

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda’s Football Association (FUFA) has taken disciplinary action against Tooro Province for the use of a branded product during the ongoing FUFA Drum tournament.

According to FUFA, the incident occurred during their match against Bunyoro on Sunday, which they say was a violation of the tournament’s sponsorship agreements.

In a letter dated 27th July 2023 signed by the FUFA CEO-Football Decolas Kizza, Tooro Province violated the rules of the tournament when the Province team used Nivana water during their game against Bunyoro on Sunday 23rd July 2023 which is in total disregard to the sponsors’ rights.

The 4th edition of the FUFA Drum, an inter-provincial tournament that is currently ongoing started back in June with at least 16 provinces taking part.

According to the FUFA, the FUFA Drum tournament partner include MTN Uganda, Harris International, Nile Special, Crystal Water, and National Insurance Corporation, among others whose rights they are obligated to protect during the Drum Competition matches. Kiiza said that the FUFA Drum Rules and Regulations Section T state that the Team Management Committees (TMCs) of the Provinces are mandated to ensure compliance with the FUFA contractual obligations.

The regulations add that No TMC will sign for the sale of commercial Rights of the respective province Teams without written authorization from FUFA.

FUFA fined Tooro Province 1 Million Shillings which they are supposed to pay before the province takes part in its next fixture.

“Pursuant to the above; Tooro province is hereby fined UGX 1,000,000 (Ugandan shillings one million only). The money will be paid before the next fixtures, failure of which the drum committee shall deduct the same from your entitlements” reads part of the letter.

*****

URN