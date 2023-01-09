FUFA Drum final: Lango Province determined to overturn first leg defeat

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lango Province team is confident of overturning their first leg defeat in the FUFA Drum final to the 2018 finalists, West Nile Province.

The White Rhinos, as the West Nile Province team is known recorded a 2-0 win over Lango Province in their FUFA Drum final first-leg match played at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua city on Saturday.

Arua Hill Sports Club defender Rashid Toha opened the scoresheet for the West Nile province after 35 minutes with a well taken free kick before Maroon FC forward Fred Amaku netted the second goal after 60 minutes.

However, Lawrence Egole, the chairperson of Lango Province blamed the loss to minor mistakes despite having played well. He further notes that they remain hopeful of overturning the result when the two teams battle again in the second leg final due on 15th January at Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira city.

“Our boys played well, but as usual, football is football, there could have been small mistakes here and there, this can be corrected. We are very hopeful that we will still overturn the result at the Akii-Bua Stadium,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the West Nile Province head coach, Bosco Dudu has down played his teams two-goal advantage ahead of their second leg encounter describing it as a curtain raiser. He further says that it’s too early to celebrate since the champions of the 2022 FUFA Drum tournament will be crowned in Lira after the second leg encounter.

Lango Province advanced to the final on a 3-2 aggregate after edging out Tooro Province in the semifinals. The West Nile Province team secured their spot in the final after edging out the 2019 champions Acholi Province on a 2-1 aggregate in the semifinals.

The FUFA Drum tournament which is now in its third edition has previously been won by Buganda Province and Acholi Province. The winner of the competition is expected to get a cash prize of UGX 32 Million, while the runners up will pocket UGX 15 million.

*****

URN