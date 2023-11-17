FUFA bans 3 Express FC fans for 2 years for attacking referee

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The FUFA Disciplinary Panel has issued a two-year ban against three fans of Express Football Club prohibiting them from participating in football-related activities.The three are Mukenya Noah, Zimula Sulaiman, and Nkata Abasi.

They are penalized for beating up referee Fahad Sekayuba after the Uganda Premier League match between UPDF FC and Express FC on October 27, 2023, at Bombo Military Barracks Grounds.

Reports indicated that the Sekayuba was attacked while on his way to Kampala after officiating the match which ended in a one-all draw. The attackers who were allegedly dissatisfied with the result and the officiating, beat Sekayuba and left him in a critical condition.

In a statement released by FUFA, the disciplinary action declared the trio unwanted for the specified period, preventing them from engaging in any football competitions authorized or organized by FUFA.

FUFA’s decision also followed legal proceedings against Mukenya and Zimula before the magistrate’s court in Matugga where they were arraigned, charged and remanded until November 28, 2023. Abasi Nkata is still at large.

According to a statement from FUFA, the disciplinary committee took into consideration that Express FC offered and fully cooperated in the investigations to identify the individuals who grievously injured the assistant referee.

Meanwhile, FUFA has mandated Express FC to disseminate the sanctions imposed on Mukenya Noah, Zimula Sulaiman, and Nkata Abasi through all digital media platforms and at their home stadium.

The directive includes displaying clear pictures (minimum 20cm by 20cm) of the perpetrators for two years. Express FC has been given 48 hours to implement the panel’s decision, with a warning of potential sanctions against the club if it fails to comply.

“The club is to fully cooperate with any authority whenever called upon and to ensure full implementation of this decision as stipulated herein above failure of which, the FDP shall sanction the club.” Reads a statement from FUFA.

URN