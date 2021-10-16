Fresh Dairy’s long life UHT milk gets a refreshing new look

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Milk producer, Fresh Dairy has revealed a refreshing new look for its Fresh Dairy Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life).

The upgraded Fresh Dairy Long life UHT milk (ESL) packaging is designed to heighten customer product experience in terms of better quality, ease of identification while ensuring that the constantly changing consumer trends, tastes and preferences are met, which will in turn drive further growth for the brand within the Ugandan market and beyond.

Vincent Omoth, marketing manager at Fresh Dairy said, ‘Fresh Dairy Long life UHT milk continues to be popular for its 90-day shelf life, no need to refrigerate and affordable competitive price of Shs18,000 for a 500ML pack carton of 12 pieces.

The Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk offers convenience to consumers because for 3 months, one can stock up a carton or more and not worry about back and forth trips to the shops. This implies that even families that don’t own fridges can still feel comfortable buying and stocking up Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) in their homes.’

Further still, the Fresh Dairy Long Life UHT milk is also full of cream and nutrient rich with Energy, Carbohydrates, Protein, Fat and Calcium among others, crucial to support the body with essential nutrition.

Omoth added that Fresh Dairy has invested heavily in the Fresh Dairy Long life UHT milk re-brand with the aim of increasing easier brand visibility and generating non-quivered consumer demand through having 2 pack sizes: 500ML and the new 200ML available countrywide at any of the outlets.

“At Fresh Dairy, we work with over 30,000 small and large scale dairy farmers, from whom we source the milk we use in our products every day, which makes the newly rebranded Fresh Dairy Long Life UHT milk 100% Uganda,” he said.

“The income that the farmers earns from the milk supplied to Fresh Dairy supports in improving their respective families’ livelihoods. With heightened sales anticipated from the new Fresh Dairy UHT milk, farmers will benefit even more because of increased milk demand.’

Fresh Dairy produces a variety of milk products including Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream.