Fresh Dairy revamps one-yoghurt a day campaign

Kampala, Uganda | ISAAC KHISA | Milk producer, Fresh Dairy, has revamped its ‘1-Yoghurt-A-Day’ campaign to encourage the population to consume yoghurt.

Vincent Omoth, Marketing Manager of Fresh Dairy said yoghurt is a healthy and lifestyle product for both children and adults.

He said it is important to expose children to healthy foods such as yoghurt, fruit and vegetables so that they learn to like them when they are still young and hence build a healthy generation.

Dr Kitaka Sabrina, a senior paediatrician noted that the health and nutrition benefits of consuming 1-Yoghurt-A-Day include calcium which is beneficial for increasing bone mass in children as well as preventing fractures in adults, protein, Vitamin D, VITAMIN B2 and B12 and potassium.

Dr Sabrina said studies show that Yoghurt is a nutrient-dense food that promotes good metabolic and overall health for both children and adults.

Currently, Fresh Diary produces five flavours of flavoured Yoghurt namely: Strawberry, Mixed berries, Vanilla, Mango and Plain.