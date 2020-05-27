Fresh dairy introduces free home delivery services

Kampala, Uganda | Khisa Isaac | In a bid to enable customers access milk products without leaving their homes to curb the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, milk processor, Fresh Dairy, has unveiled a free home delivery services for both its Fresh Dairy and Brookside products.

The service dubbed ‘Staysafe Stay healthy’ will see the company deliver milk products to customers homes during the on-going global COVID-19 pandemic.

Fresh Dairy, General Manager in charge of Sales, Joseph Awino said the new service is available to all customers in Kampala and Greater Kampala areas of Entebbe, Wakiso and Mukono districts throughout the week.

“Customers are encouraged to call our customer care toll free line on 0800100020/21 or Whatsapp 0715744664 all throughout the day (8am to 6pm) to place their orders that come with free delivery” he said.

“Our Fresh Dairy motorbike delivery team has been equipped with health and safety equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and social distancing skills to re-assure consumer safety. Payments can either be made via mobile money or cash on delivery.”

This comes nearly two months since Carrefour supermarket in Kampala partnered with Jumia’s subsidiary, Jumia Food, to provide its customers with a secure and convenient way to have their orders delivered to their homes.

Fresh Dairy produces a variety of milk products including Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream.