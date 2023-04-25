Fresh calls for student-admin unity as Makerere Guild leaders take oath

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Charge of Finance and Administration at Makerere University, Professor Henry Alinaitwe, has called on the new Guild leaders to work together with the university administration to find solutions to issues affecting students. He made these remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of the Guild President, Maseruka Robert, and other student leaders, where he represented the Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe.

Maseruka won the highly competitive race with 2558 votes, beating his closest competitor and fellow classmate Hilary Oremo Odwee, who managed 2531 votes, while Akankunda Sabiiti came third with 2334 votes. He replaces Alionzi Lawrence, the former 88th Guild President.

The University administration has faced scrutiny for undermining the rights of students, with the latest incident involving the denial of students’ right to affiliate with their preferred political parties and the suspension of students who express opposition to institutional policies.

Addressing the gathering that stormed Professor Yusuf Lule CTF 2 for the swearing-in ceremony, Professor Alinaitwe urged the newly-elected Guild leaders to prioritize cooperation with the administration and cautioned against any confrontational approach that could hinder progress and the achievement of mutual goals.

He emphasized that the administration only exists because of the presence of students and any decision made is motivated by the well-being and betterment of the student community. “I want to appeal to the new leaders to work together with the administration and find solutions to the issues affecting students,” said Joel Ssenyonyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson, to which the newly-elected Guild President, Maseruka Robert, is affiliated.

He further urged the University administration to facilitate and empower students to achieve their full potential in their chosen fields, whether political or academic. Ssenyonyi also suggested that the University administration taps into the immense potential of the institution’s alumni, particularly in matters concerning financial support from the legislature.

He cited the University’s prolonged struggle to secure 100 billion shillings for the renovation of its halls of residence and suggested leveraging the support of Members of Parliament, who are also alumni, could bolster the administration’s efforts.

During his tenure, Guild President Maseruka Robert intends to prioritize delayed renovation of halls of residence, misplaced marks, and delayed allowances for government students, among other key issues affecting his electorates.

