French Embassy invests in Uganda’s creative future

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Embassy of France in Uganda contributed Shs180 million to support young Ugandan content creators in the design and production of digital media.

This was through a partnership with the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), a nonprofit youth media development organization.

The initiative, titled “Supporting Young Content Creators in the Design and Production of Digital Media,” aims to empower youth digital content creators in Uganda, enabling them to become self-employed and build sustainable businesses in their communities.

The CEO of MCI, Abaas Mpindi, stated that the partnership with the French Embassy is transformative and offers 15 talented young content creators from urban areas in Uganda comprehensive skilling, training, mentorship, and business incubation.

He believes the programme will create a wave of sustainable media businesses that will not only benefit entrepreneurs but also contribute to the growth of the digital content market in Uganda.

“We are thrilled to partner with the French Embassy in Uganda on this transformative project. By empowering young content creators with the necessary skills, resources, and mentorship, we believe we can create a wave of sustainable media businesses that will not only benefit the entrepreneurs but also contribute to the growth of the digital content market in Uganda,” he said.