FRAUD: Court summons head of petroleum in Energy Ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The City Hall Magistrates Court has summoned the head of Petroleum in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Spero Byokunda to appear and answer charges related to defrauding a Serbian investor.

Byokunda is wanted together with businessman Emmanuel Byamukama to appear in Court on 10th November to answer charges of forgery and conspiracy to defraud an investor.

The two are charged alongside five others including George Byomugabe, a legal officer working with Max at Namwezi Village Goma division in Mukono Municipality; John Bosco Mugisha, a teacher; Doreen Mugisha and Barbara Kyobutungi, office attendants at the Ministry of Energy; and Frank Kiggundu businessman, who appeared in court today and denied the charges.

The group is facing charges of forgery and conspiracy to arrange a meeting with a Serbian investor, LJuba Samardzic who wanted to undertake energy energy-related project.

The prosecution contends that during the month of August 2023 in Kampala, Kyomugabe with intent to defraud, forged confirmation for the supply of LED-based solar Street lights system from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, purporting himself to be the Chairperson of the Special Contracts Committee from the Ministry whereas he was not.

It is further alleged that Byomugabe claimed to be employed in public service as Chairman Special Contracts Committee and uttered a forged document to the investor confirming the supply of LED-based solar Street lights.

Byomugabe and his co-accused persons on Tuesday denied the charges before the Grade One Magistrate Edgar Karakire and they were remanded until 10th November 2023 on grounds that they failed to bring substantial sureties to stand for them.

The summons were issued following a request by State Attorney Mercy Khaidarah Yamangusho who said Byokunda and Byamukama are still at large.

URN