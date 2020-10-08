France’s Macron mulling more anti-coronavirus restrictions as infections hit all-time high

Paris, France | XINHUA | French President Emmanuel Macron is mulling more restrictions to contain the coronavirus epidemic as the country recorded nearly 19,000 new infections on Wednesday, an all-time high for new daily cases.

“The epidemic continues to increase. The virus continues to circulate rapidly for several weeks,” Macron said in a televised interview.

“In places where the virus is circulating too quickly, notably among the elderly, and where we see more and more beds in emergencies occupied (by COVID-19 patients), we must move towards more restrictions as we did in the Bouches-du-Rhone and Paris and its inner suburbs,” he added.

“We have to be responsible for each other. We have to take care of our elders, our caregivers who are under very heavy pressure,” said the president.

Health Minister Olivier Veran would unveil the new package of measures on Thursday, he added.

Early this week, Paris and three surrounding departments were placed on maximum alert with extra measures, including closure of bars, pools and gyms. Entertainment facilities including circus, dance clubs, trade shows are banned.

Restaurants, cinemas and museums may stay open provided that they strictly comply with the health protocol. The limit on attendance to public events is cut from 5,000 to 1,000 people while gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in public spaces such as beaches and parks.