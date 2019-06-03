Four UPDF soldiers arrested in foiled Fang Fang robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have been arrested in a foiled hotel robbery in Kampala.

The four were arrested by the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) in collaboration with Special Forces Command (SFC). Without divulging details, UPDF spokesman, Brig Richard Karemire, confirmed to Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the soldiers had been arrested.

“We have arrested the would be robbers. Investigations have commenced,” Brig Karemire said in a short text to URN.

Nevertheless URN has since established that the arrested soldiers who had raided Fang Fang Restaurant in the Central Business District of Kampala, include Corporal Majid Abbas, Lance Coporal Ivan Asiimwe, Private Joshua Chandini and army driver Ivan Opio.

Sources privy to the foiled robbery said ISO learnt about the robbery through the hotel staff member who secretly called rescue as the quartet put everyone on a standstill with two Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) loaded with 300 bullets.

ISO sought help from SFC upon learning that the suspected robbers were armed.

SFC, ISO and Police 999 Patrol vehicle surrounded Fang Fang Restaurant around 1am and ordered the soldiers that had raided the hotel to surrender.

The soldiers surrendered after realising they had been surrounded from all corners.

“Three suspects were taken to ISO headquarters for interrogation while one soldier was taken to Kampala Central Police Station and detained. Two SMGs and 300 bullets were recovered from the suspects,” source said.