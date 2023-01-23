Four Ugandans set to benefit from the 2023 Multichoice Talent Factory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is excited to welcome 60 new students for its Class of 2023 in its 12 Month fully-funded education programme, that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa.

The academy received thousands of applications across 13 countries in Africa, and after a rigorous selection process, 60 aspiring filmmakers have been selected to be part of the MTF’s 12-month training programme that includes both theory and hands-on experience in filmmaking from scriptwriting to cinematography, editing and audio post-production.

After an in-depth interview and adjudication process by regional Academy Directors and industry representatives, the final candidates that were selected include 50% males and 50% females from the Southern Region, 40% males and 60% females from the Western Region and a total of 55% males and 45% females will represent the Eastern Region.

MTF Academies continue to work with their regional and international partners to ensure that the students receive the best standard of training and practical experience needed to hone their skills and contribute positively to the film and TV industry.

The top graduates from each of the three academies will be presented with the incredible opportunity to further develop their skills with various internships sponsored by MTF partner organisations such as the New York Film Academy (NYFA) and Zee World amongst others.

A warm welcome to the MTF Class of 2023 as they start their journey at our three academies in Zambia, Kenya and Nigeria. We can’t wait to see all 60 students grow and refine their craft & contribute to the TV and Film industry. Lights, camera, ACTION!

#MTFClassOf2023 pic.twitter.com/7myA287jXD — Talent Factory (@MCTalentFactory) January 18, 2023

*****