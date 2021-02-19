Four police oficers arrested over shooting in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Jinja has arrested four of their own over Thursday’s shooting. Farouk Samanya, a Boda Boda cyclist was allegedly shot dead by police officers attached to the Filed Force Unit- FFU.

It is alleged that at around 7:00 pm, a police patrol vehicle knocked a motorcycle rider at Mailo Mbili round about the along Jinja-Iganga road. Boda Boda cyclists confronted the police officers and demanded that they take their colleague to hospital for treatment.

However, when the police officers refused, the cyclists pelted the police personnel with stones. The police retaliated by firing live bullets directly at the crowd, killing Samanya instantly and injuring another person 21-year-old Shaluwa Namukose who is nursing bullet wounds at Alshafa hospital.

The Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako says that the police officers whose identities he refused to reveal were arrested on Friday morning and are currently being detained at Nalufenya Police Station.

He adds that their guns have been taken to the government analytical laboratory for a forensic audit.

Samanya’s shooting sparked off protests paralyzing traffic along the Jinja-Iganga road as police fired teargas to disperse the angry riders.

URN