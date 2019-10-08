Four Mitooma district officials arrested over corruption

Mitooma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has arrested four government officials of Mitooma District over employment irregularities.

In the statement issued on Monday, the spokesperson of the Inspectorate, Muniira Ali identified the arrested officials as Amon Byamugisha, the Senior Human Resource Officer, Saverinus Beyendeza, the community Development Officer, Onesmus Agaba, the Human Resource Officer and the Community Development Officer Sarah Kiconco.

According to Muniira, the inspectorate received a complaint in which it was alleged that Mitooma District Service Commission advertised several jobs in February 2018, and the exercise was marred with irregularities.

This led to an investigation that has resulted into the arrest of the four officials. She said actions of corruption reported all took place in April 2018.

Findings from investigations indicate that Byamugisha corruptly sought gratification of 2.5 milliom Shillings from Keleth Atamba as an inducement to get him a job as a Procurement Officer of Mitooma District Local Government.

The same official is said to have received gratification of 1.5milliom shillings on his phone number 0787562141 from Atamba in April 2018 to secure him the same job.

Another official Beyendiza is said to have sought a 2 million bribe from Sarah Kiconco so as to secure her a job as a Community Development Officer of Mitooma District Local Government in April 2018.

Agaaba, a Human Resource Officer of Mitooma District Local Government is also said to have offered gratification of more than 2 million Shillings to Byamugisha as an inducement to secure Onesmus Agaba a job as a Human Resource Officer of the District Local Government.

According to the statement, the money was sent to 0787562141, a number said to belong to Byamugisha.

Another official Sarah Kiconco is also accused of offering 2 million Shillings to Saverinus Beyeniza, Community Development Officer of Mitooma District Local Government on his Mobile Phone Number 0772988898 as an inducement to secure her a job as a Human Resource Officer of the District Local Government.

All the four shall be charged with Corruption. They are expected to appear at the anti-corruption on Tuesday, October 8th for plea taking.

URN