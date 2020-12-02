Four FDC leaders in Pader suspended for supporting independent candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pader Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party chairperson has suspended four key party officials for alleged indiscipline. Justine Ocan suspended Mark Odongkara Obeda, the secretary for publicity who double as the party spokesperson, Opobo Comboni, district party registrar in charge of elections, Ojede Pacoto and Odong Moses, all sub-county party chairpersons.

The officials are accused of supporting independent candidates Odonga Otto who is also the incumbent Aruu County MP and Christopher Komakech against the party flag bearers. Ocan says that the four should leave their offices pending further investigations. He adds that the leaders will also have to face the disciplinary committee.

He added that Christopher Acire, the special presidential envoy for Acholi sub-region also advised the leaders to stop defying party rules and regulations in vain.

However, Opobo denied the allegations. “I have raised 128 candidates who are contesting under the FDC party in the district, why should I start de-campaigning them,” Opobo asked.

He says the decision to suspend them is premature because it will affect the party ahead of the general elections.

URN