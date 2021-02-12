Friday , February 12 2021
Lato Milk
Four dead as fuel truck catches fire after road accident

The Independent February 12, 2021

Truck accident fire rages on. PHOTO URN

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people have been killed following an accident involving a fuel truck along the Fort Portal – Kasese highway.

The accident happened on Friday at 12pm at Kasunganyanja trading centre in Kibiito Sub County, Bunyangabu district. The fuel truck that was heading to Kasese district collided with a Canter vehicle that was carrying bananas and heading to Fort Portal.

According to eye witnesses, the driver of the fuel truck lost control as he was sloping and he rammed into the Canter. Both vehicles exploded and went up in flames.

URN reporter at the scene says that four bodies that have been burnt beyond recognition were seen lying beside that wreckage.

The Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson, Vincent Twesige, says that they are yet to establish if the bodies were occupants of the truck or Canter.

URN

