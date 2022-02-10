Four civil servants in Ntoroko interdicted over missing goats

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four Ntoroko District local government staff have been interdicted for allegedly stealing and slaughtering goats that strayed into their health centre compound.

The officials are James Kato an enrolled nurse, Thomas Kasangaki enrolled nurse, Josephat Businge security guard and Robert Musubulya a porter. They are all workers at Rwebisengo Health Centre IV in Rwebisengo town council.

The interdiction of the civil servants by the Chief Administrative Officer follows complaints from residents of Rwebisengo town council to police over the increased theft of livestock, particularly goats that stray into the compound of the health centre.

“Following the reports from police and the community members in Rwebisengo Town council that some of my staff at Rwebisengo health Centre IV were illegally slaughtering goats that stray into the compound, this is to communicate the decision taken to interdict you from duty on February 7 ”the letter reads in part.

According to the case ref, no.SD/1218/01/2020 reported at Rwebisengo Police Station, police detectives found meat and skins of different goats in the rooms of the suspects following a search that was mounted by the police and local leaders.

According to the interdiction letter, the civil servants have been refrained from proceeding with any works at Rwebisengo Health Centre IV.

“The decision to interdict you from duty is in accordance with the public service commission F-s 2021, which stipulates circumstances that warrant temporary removal from exercising your duty.

While on interdiction, you shall receive half of your basic salary and you may not leave Uganda without permission from this office. Access to the office is prohibited unless permission is granted” the letter further reads.

URN