Four arrested over scam Mbale civil servants loan

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Issa Ouma, the manager of Prism Credit Finance in Kampala, and three others are in police custody in Mbale city for his alleged involvement in a loan scam.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson identifies the other suspects as Benjamin Suubi, Fred Wakabi, and Ahamed Kalange.

According to Taitika, the suspects are wanted for obtaining loans by forging the credentials of civil servants and police leaving their victims and financial institutions in loans.

He explains that the suspects, who are being held at Mbale Central Police Station vide case SD REF.61/27/07 have been forging appointment letters, bank statements, and official stamps of Chief Administrative Officers-CAO and District Police Commanders to process the loans.

Taitika says that the suspects will be charged with forgery, uttering false documents, and impersonation.

*****

URN