FORTY YEARS: Centenary Group commences 4-month celebration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Centenary Bank Group has started celebrations commemorating its remarkable journey of 40 years in operations.

Centenary Group, that started in 1983, has grown to become the largest bank in the region, expanding its influence through subsidiary companies including a technology firm known as Centenary Technology Services, a regional bank known as Centenary Bank in Malawi and a foundation known as Centenary Foundation.

Centenary’s 40th-anniversary celebration will include a series of commemorative events, campaigns, and initiatives aimed at expressing gratitude to its customers, partners, and stakeholders who have been integral to its success. The institution also looks forward to engaging with the wider community to create a shared vision for a more inclusive and prosperous future.

At the end of the 4 months of celebration, a grand finale will be held in Uganda’s capital Kampala. The finale will be a a tribute to the past, a toast to the present, and a promise for a future filled with even greater achievements.

At the launch of the celebrations at Nsambya in Kampala at the weekend, the Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, hailed Centenary Group aspiring to be the preferred Group in financial inclusion and innovative business solutions.

“I am immensely proud to witness the institution’s 40-year milestone and its profound impact on communities. Guided by our social mission, our institution has consistently strived to uplift and empower communities through inclusive and sustainable initiatives,” Zziwa said.

“This four-month celebration not only commemorates our journey but also reinforces our commitment to creating a better world for all. Together, we will continue to drive positive change, uplift communities, and forge a brighter future for generations to come.’

Commenting during the launch, the Chairman of Centenary Group – Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu said Centenary Group will highlight the transformative impact it has made on individuals and businesses alike during the celebratons.

“As we embark on this remarkable milestone of celebrating 40 years of operations, we reflect on our journey with immense pride and gratitude. Our vision to be the preferred Group in financial inclusion and innovative business solutions has guided our path, and we have consistently pushed boundaries to expand our horizons,” he said.

“From our humble beginnings, we have grown across Africa, bringing our transformative services to new communities and embracing the spirit of progress. This 4-month celebration not only commemorates our accomplishments but also serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing financial inclusion and pioneering new frontiers across the continent,” Prof. Ddumba Ssentamu added.

He revealed taht Centenary’s customer-led interventions have propelled the brand to serve a staggering 2.6 million customers, making it the largest bank in Uganda in terms of customer base.

It’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its customers has enabled the bank to build a strong foundation, reflected in its impressive asset base of UGX 5.7 trillion. The Bank has also established a widespread presence through its extensive network of over 6,000 agents and 80 branches, ensuring convenient access to financial services across the country.

Centenary Technology Services, the Group technology company, stands at the forefront of innovation, seamlessly merging digital and human capabilities to revolutionize all aspects of the Centenary Group ecosystem in Uganda and Malawi. Cente-Tech reinforces the fact that ICT is a great equalizer, allowing Centenary to extend its reach beyond traditional boundaries and democratizes access to financial services.

Centenary Foundation’s vision is to have a “safe and sustainable world where all citizens live a healthy, fulfilled life of self-reliance in dignity”.

The new subsidiary, Centenary Bank in Malawi stands at the forefront of financial services, with a network of 14 branches, 3 micro-finance outlets, and over 150 agency banking outlets, strategically positioned to serve communities across the country.