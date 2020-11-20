Forty captured on CCTV cameras arrested for attacks on police officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Closed Circuit Television –CCTV security cameras have helped joint security forces to arrest 40 people suspected to have attacked police officers during city protests against the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Kyagulanyi was arrested in Luuka district on Wednesday morning on accusations of flouting standard operating procedures intended to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

After reviewing CCTV footage, security teams commanded by Ivan Nduhura traced and arrested the suspects that threw stones at police officers. Among the suspects include, Benson Kasozi who was captured on video attacking Nakivubo Police Post commander, Consulate Kasule with a hammer.

Kasule was attacked by Kasozi who was dressed in a red jumper and his colleague Ashraf who was dressed in a green t-shirt. Ashraf threw a stone at Kasule who was on the ground after being hit by Kasozi. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when Kasule was removing logs and stones placed in the middle of the road near Totalia building.

Police have now confirmed that Kasozi and Ashraf are now part of the 40 men arrested in the afternoon operation. The suspects are also accused of having forcefully grabbed passengers and pedestrians property during the protest.

“Goons behind tyre burning at Nabugabo road and one called Ashraf who hit Kasule with a stone are already with us here at CPS . More than 40 goons who were robbing people we have arrested them,” Nduhura said.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said 11 police officers were injured on Wednesday and Thursday particularly in Kampala metropolitan area that include Kampala city, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

Enanga said some of the suspects used nailed tyre cutters to deflate police patrols while others destroyed CCTVs cameras, street signs and destroyed tarmac roads. Some used the protest as an opportunity to loot motorists.

More than 40 people died in the protests that rocked the country while over 100 were left injured. At least 577 people have been arrested by joint security agencies on allegations of participating in unlawful protests and robbing helpless people, passengers in taxis and on motorcycles.

URN