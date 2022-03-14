Fort Portal Diocese seeks UGX1Bn ahead of Uganda Martyr’s commemoration

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fort Portal Catholic Diocese is looking for at least Shillings 1billion ahead of the annual Uganda Martyr’s day celebrations on June 3rd, 2022. Fort Portal is the main celebrant of this year’s event.

Speaking to journalists at a press briefing held at the Bishop’s Palace at Virika in Fort portal City central division, Bishop Robert Muhiirwa said the Diocese is in need of at least Shillings 1billion to help them organise Uganda Martyr’s day celebrations.

Muhiirwa said it’s an honour to lead services for the second time since 1997, when Fort portal last animated the event.

Muhirwa says as the church, they are counting on catholic faith-based institutions and well-wishers to raise funds. He says that they plan to conduct a number of fundraisers to enable Christians to contribute the funds.

“It is the obligation of the main celebrants to mobilize the funds for a start-up to ensure the preparations take precedent. We hope the government will help us organize this international and national event as usual,” Muhiirwa added.

Regarding the number of people expected to attend the function owing to the COVID-19 pandemic status, the Bishop said that he has written to the office of the prime minister but they haven’t received any reply as of yet.

Fr. Edward Muhumuza, the head of the finance committee, said the diocese has established channels of collecting money, which include mobile money accounts in the names of the bishop and bank accounts in the names of the church.

Muhumuza warned the population against being duped by fraudsters and urged them to be conscious.

The Uganda Martyr’s day will be commemorated under the theme, “Baptized and sent to witness Christ with love and hope”. Uganda’s Martyrs’ day holiday commemorates the late 19th-century martyrdom of a group of 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic men who were ordered by then-King of Buganda Mwanga II to be put to death for having converted to Christianity.

*****

URN