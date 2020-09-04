Fort Portal city MP aspirant arrested

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Fort Portal has arrested Hussein Ibrahim Akright, one of the contestants in the NRM party primaries for the Fort Portal city parliamentary seat.

Akright was arrested from Lorry Park polling station in Central Division on Friday shortly after casting his vote. He is now being detained at Fort Portal central police station.

According to the Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson Vincent Twesigye, Akright was trying to lead a procession to the city centre which is against the presidential directives on political gatherings and directives by Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But Akright denies leading a procession and he is demanding unconditional release.

“This is a plan to rig my votes. I cannot coordinate with my agents and I don’t know what is happening with my votes,” Akright said.

Akright was contesting against the Fort Portal Municipality Member of Parliament Alex Ruhunda and Newton Kiiza for the NRM party flag.

******

URN