Fort Portal city divisions protest halt of 30% remittance of local revenue to pay court costs

Fort Portal, Uganda — Fort Portal city divisions are protesting the decision by the city authorities to halt the remittance of 30 percent from local revenue collection to pay for court costs. This stems from a March 7th, 2022 circular issued by the Fort Portal City Town Clerk, Moses Otimong stopping the 30percent remittances to the divisions to service debts arising from court suits.

In the letter, Otimong explains that on March 02, 2022, the Magistrate’s court issued instructions to bailiffs to attach council vehicles. “As you are aware, the chief magistrate Fort portal in his attachment warrant dated 2nd March 2022 in which two vehicles, reg LG 003-122 and LG 009-116 were attached to recover costs estimated at UGX 40,000,000 in the case involving Alituha Billy Vs Fort Portal city. The money is to be recovered through Bwamwenda bailiffs and auctioneers with immediate effect,”reads the letter.

Adding that, “In view of the above, considering the urgency of this matter, 30% remittance to the division has been held to settle payment in a phased manner to rescue the sale of our vehicles. The purpose of this letter therefore, is to notify you of this decision for the good of service delivery in our city.”

The directive has not gone down well with the leadership of Fort Portal City North and Central Divisions, saying that it is likely to hinder service delivery in Fort Portal city. Joseph Mashuhuko, the Mayor of Fort Portal City North division says that they are struggling with low finances arguing that it is unfair for the city authorities to withhold their remittances.

“In reference to the letter dated 7th March 2022 of halting 30% transfer to divisions as attached, the division has refused this proposal because of the following reasons. As a division, we are disadvantaged because of the low local revenue base and the little we have can’t be taken from us. In fact, it would be the city council to support this division on equalization grants since it has a revenue base,” he said.

He explained that “much as we are part of Fort Portal city, it’s important to note that the North division was not in existence by the time the defendants entered into the case. Therefore, there is no way how north division can clear an obligation where it was not involved”, the letter adds.

Mashuhuko threatens to take legal action should the town clerk proceed to implement the decision. He says many of their services have since been affected, as a result they can’t even pay their councillor’s allowances among other key services.

Jackline Nyakaisiki, the deputy mayor of Fort portal City Central Division also says that they have neither agreed on the said deductions nor were they briefed on the cases they are expected to help clear. She says the move is likely to cost divisions a lot in terms of service delivery like garbage collection and road maintenance.

Edson Asaba Ruyonga, the Fort Portal city mayor has confirmed receiving formal complaints from the two divisions related to the proposed 30% deductions. He says that his administration has ordered the town clerk to reinstate the 30% remittance to the divisions.

