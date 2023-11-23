Former railways boss arrested over forged CV

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanley Ssendegeya, the former Managing Director of Uganda Railways Corporation is on remand in Luzira prisons for allegedly forging his academic documents to secure a job.

The Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha remanded Ssendegeya, 54, a resident of Namugongo Jjanda Village in Wakiso District on Wednesday evening shortly after reading him the charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information.

The prosecution alleges that in July 2020, with the intent to deceive, Ssendegeya forged a curriculum vitae falsely indicating that he possessed a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and submitted it to the Uganda Railway Corporation for employment.

Furthermore, it is alleged that in the same period, Ssendegeya provided false information to a recruitment firm, Deloitte Uganda Limited, located at Lumumba Avenue. Ssendegeya pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Prosecution, led by Judith Nyamwiza, informed the court that investigations are ongoing.

Ssendegeya applied for bail through his lawyer Benon Tusasirwe on medical grounds arguing his stroke condition requires specialized medical attention, which isn’t available in prison. He presented his wife, son, and mother-in-law as his sureties.

Owomugisha is scheduled to deliver his ruling on the bail application on November 27th, 2023, and remanded the accused to Luzira Prison until then.

Sources familiar with the investigations disclosed to Uganda Radio Network that Ssendegeya was apprehended by detectives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on Wednesday morning. He was reportedly en route to Nakasero Hospital, where he regularly receives medication for his stroke.

URN