Former PSU commandant Joel Aguma out on bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Commandant of the Professional Standards Unit-PSU, Joel Aguma is out on bail. He was granted bail by the General Court Martial together with Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police, James Magadda and Detective Corporal, Amon Kwarisima.

The court martial chairman, Lt. General Andrew Gutti released the trio on non-cash bond of Shillings 10 million while their sureties executed non cash bond of Shillings 20 million each. Lt. General Gutti barred the suspects from moving beyond Kampala and Wakiso districts without court permission.

He also directed them to report twice every month to the court martial Registrar or else their bail be cancelled. After reading the bail terms, Lt General Gutti asked Aguma to repeat for him if he had understood the bail terms and conditions. Aguma happily mentioned the bail terms sending Gutti into laughter.

Prior to the ruling, Major Silas Kamanda Mutungi told court that the suspects have places of aboard, which are within jurisdictions of the Military Court. He also said the suspects have substantial sureties who would ensure they return to court when needed. Aguma presented Felix Okoth, the Dokolo South MP, Joy Atim Ongom, Lira Woman MP and James Akena, Lira Municipality MP.

James Magadda on the other hand presented his daughter, Rachael Magadda and Jinja based businessman, Isma Tenywa. Detective Corporal Kwarisima presented his friends Jackie Ninsiima and Issa Chemonges. The trio was charged together with five others in 2017 for alleged repatriation of Rwandan nationals and illegal possession of military weapons.

The others are the former Commandant of Special Operations Unit Nixon Agasirwe, Faisal Katende and Sgt Abel Tumukunde, both from the Flying Squad unit and Rwandan National, Rene Rutagungira, whose charges were dropped recently and Bahati Mugenga, a Congolese National.

Prosecution alleges that the suspects kidnapped and illegally repatriated Jackson Kalemera and Lt Joel Mutabazi, the former Body guard of Rwandan President, Paul Kagame.

