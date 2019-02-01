Former MP Tony Kipoi applies for bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Bubulo West MP Tony Nsubuga Kipoi has applied for bail in the High Court.

Kipoi is currently on remand in Makindye Military Barracks facing charges related to security.

Through his lawyer, Retired Major Ronald Iduli, Kipoi applied for bail in Thursday on grounds that it is his constitutional right and that he has substantial sureties.

He also states that he has a fixed place of aboard in his home located in Bubulo and can be traced whenever he is needed.

Kipoi was arrested in 2012 for offences related to treason and concealment of treason.

In December 2013 the Director of Public Prosecution withdrew charges against him in the High Court and reinstated the same in the General Court Martial five years later.

Last year, Kipoi was arraigned in the Makindye based Military Court together with six soldiers of the National Army-Uganda People’s Defense Forces for offences related security.

This was before him being extradited from Botswana where he had been purportedly conning a number of unsuspecting Batswana claiming to be a Witch Doctor.

Kipoi’s co-accused are Okeng, Rogers Mweru, Yunus Lemertga, Ifosiga Saidi Dodla, Cassim Adams Mawa, James Shimali and Yusuf Kiisa.

Last year, Kipoi filed a Constitution Petition challenging the independence and impartiality of the General Court Martial to try him.

The High Court has since ordered the army to produce Kipoi on Wednesday before Justice Jane Francis Aboddo for the bail application hearing.

