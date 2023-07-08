Former MP Angiro Gutmoi, three others perish in road crash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Former Erute County North Member of Parliament Charles Angiro Gutmoi alias Abacacon, and three others have died in a road accident this morning near Ayago bridge in Murchison Game Park along the Karuma-Pakwach highway. The other accident victims are Debora Ogwang, Good Luck Eric Jonathan, and their driver, Dan Ogwal.

They were killed when the Toyota Noah registration number UAW 943A they were traveling on board veered off the road and overturned multiple times as the driver attempted to avoid crashing into a stationary trailer. Two survivors, Winnie Adong, the wife of former Lira Municipality Mayor Mike Ogwang Olwa Veve, and Sannytina sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Anaka Hospital.

The vehicle had nine occupants. The group was en route to Nebbi for a traditional marriage ceremony. The news of Gutmoi’s death was announced by Hon. Paul Omara, the Otuke County MP, and Rwot Adit for Onywal Ipyeda clan, on social media.

“Colleagues, it is with deep sadness that I announce the death of Hon Angiro Gutomoi Abac Acon, who died in a motor accident this morning near Olwio on the road to Nebbi. I am told they were traveling in a Noah which overturned, and four people died on the spot. Gutomoi was the

Awitong of Onywal Ipyeda Clan. Police are still managing the accident scene. May God Almighty receive their souls in eternal glory. Amen.”

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed the accident and attributed it to overspeeding. “It is alleged that the motor vehicle was coming from Lira while heading to Nebbi district to attend a traditional marriage. Upon reaching Ayago in Murchison Game Park, the driver lost control and overturned the vehicle, killing four occupants and injuring two. The cause of the accident is overspeeding,” he said.

The deceased have been taken to Anaka Hospital for postmortem examination. In 2018, Angiro survived a serious road accident near Karuma Bridge along the Gulu-Kampala Highway, which left him with fractures in his right leg. Gutmoi, who is the Supreme Clan Chief (Awitong) of Onywal Ipyeda clan, served as the Erute County MP for three terms from 2001 to 2011 and 2016 to 2021.

URN