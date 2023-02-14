Former Manafwa DHO reported missing

Manafwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Manafwa District Health Officer-DHO, Dr. Gideon Wamasebu is missing. According to information obtained by our reporter, Dr. Wamasebu left his home in Mbale on February 6th, 2023 in the company of his niece for a workshop in Kenya.

Dr. Wamasebu didn’t call back as usual to inform his family whether or not he had reached his destination. Dr. John Baptist Wanyaiye, the Commissioner of Emergency and Rescue Services in the Ministry of Health and a friend of the family, says that Dr. Wamasebu’s niece who keeps the home got WhatsApp messages stating that he urgently needs up to Kenya Shillings 10 million.

“The following day messages changed to demanding that he sells his possessions to save his life. He stated in WhatsApp that I have sent my friend (pastor) to pick my land titles, sell off the car, and sell off the houses and farm to save his life,” said Dr. Wanyaiye in a message to Dr. Wamasebu’s friends.

According to Dr. Wanyaiye, the family engaged the police, which led to some goons who claimed to have hijacked Dr. Wamesebu for ransom. The family with help of police managed to trap one of these hijackers who had picked up his vehicle from Mbale and arrested him, that is when the suspect led them to another person in Busia Uganda whose family members allege was known to them and had claimed to be a pastor,” he said.

“Two impostors involved are brothers: one purports to be a pastor and another a Bishop from Kakamega,” he added. He however explains that despite picking the two suspects, Dr. Wamasebu is yet to be located. “The ‘Bishop’ who claimed to know where he is has opted to keep quiet after being arrested,” he said.

Dr. Waniaye explained that investigations are ongoing to establish whether or not Dr. Wamasebu is alive. Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson told URN that he is yet to information on the matter. According to the Nairobi Times, Kenya police have since discovered a shallow grave in Kabras in Kakamega where Dr. Wamasebu’s body is suspected to have been buried.

Nairobi Times notes that one of the suspects led police to the shallow grave. Kenya police followed blood stains to a river bank where the shallow grave was dug. Police have since sealed off the area pending a court order to exhume the grave.

*****

URN